Carol Schwartz Acquires 733 Shares of EQT Holdings Limited (EQT.AX) (ASX:EQT) Stock

EQT Holdings Limited (EQT.AX) (ASX:EQT) insider Carol Schwartz bought 733 shares of EQT Holdings Limited (EQT.AX) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$26.62 ($19.01) per share, with a total value of A$19,511.73 ($13,936.95).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.36, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.51.

About EQT Holdings Limited (EQT.AX)

EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust, and estate services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It operates through Trustee & Wealth Services and Corporate Trustee Services segments. The Trustee & Wealth Services segment offers a range of private client, philanthropic, and superannuation trustee services, including estate planning and management; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and wealth management and advisory services.

