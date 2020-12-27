Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,961,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $116,523,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter valued at $4,315,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 27.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 23.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 12,946 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII opened at $44.09 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -66.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $60.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CSII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.38.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

