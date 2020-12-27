Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 864,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,688 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.29% of Cardinal Health worth $40,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 233.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,722,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,154,000 after buying an additional 1,905,166 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 1,678.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,067,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,585 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 179.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,380,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,799,000 after purchasing an additional 886,538 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 43.1% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,190,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,319,000 after purchasing an additional 659,447 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 28.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,136,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,489,000 after purchasing an additional 478,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

NYSE:CAH opened at $53.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

