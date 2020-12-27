Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 1,574,530 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 269.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,157,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,574,530 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.2% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $252,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apple by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 301.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after buying an additional 49,792,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.69.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

