Canopy Rivers (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Trading Up 6.1%

Canopy Rivers Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF)’s share price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.04. 504,412 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 357% from the average session volume of 110,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canopy Rivers from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.72.

Canopy Rivers Inc is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

