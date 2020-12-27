Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cannae were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 1.7% during the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Cannae by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 7.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Cannae by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNNE. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cannae in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $43.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.92. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $44.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. The company had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.