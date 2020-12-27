Canagold Resources Ltd. (CCM.TO) (TSE:CCM) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.37

Canagold Resources Ltd. (CCM.TO) (TSE:CCM)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and traded as high as $0.81. Canagold Resources Ltd. (CCM.TO) shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 39,509 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$275.83 million and a PE ratio of -17.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a current ratio of 7.06.

Canagold Resources Ltd. (CCM.TO) (TSE:CCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Philip Yee sold 340,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$49,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$37,700.

Canagold Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily owns a direct interest in the precious metal properties, including the New Polaris, Windfall Hills, and Princeton properties located in British Columbia; and Fondaway and Corral Canyon properties located in Nevada.

