California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CWT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

In related news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,237 shares of company stock worth $115,144. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average is $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $57.36. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.06.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.83. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

