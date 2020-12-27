California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,098 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,098 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,211,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,087,000 after acquiring an additional 657,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 44.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,965,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,657 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 16.9% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,243,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,193,000 after acquiring an additional 323,902 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,667,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,162,000 after acquiring an additional 72,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,206,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,154,000 after buying an additional 342,756 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPBI opened at $30.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $861,793.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,853.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

