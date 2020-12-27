California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,801 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 268,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 44.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 366,625 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 83.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 513,227 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $134,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 16.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 745,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 102,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 367,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $11.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.93 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

SVC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Service Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Service Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

In other news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $202,338.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

