California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIBK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 22.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 21.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 13.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIBK opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average is $33.93. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $72,081.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,375.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,807 shares of company stock worth $4,349,221 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIBK. TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

