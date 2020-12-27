California State Teachers Retirement System Invests $2.07 Million in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Relay Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $85,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $265,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $749,000.

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.56 and a 52-week high of $57.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.20.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.66). On average, research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RLAY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Relay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.17.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

