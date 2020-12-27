California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.18 Million Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,646 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Cytokinetics worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CYTK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,759,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,262 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 389.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,606,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,073 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,520,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,841,000 after purchasing an additional 856,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,780,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,843,000 after purchasing an additional 739,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,155,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cytokinetics news, CFO Ching Jaw sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $102,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 519,711 shares of company stock worth $9,877,049. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.30.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a current ratio of 15.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.01. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $41.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

