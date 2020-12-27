California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Domtar were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UFS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domtar by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,087,000 after buying an additional 726,262 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domtar by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,554,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,815,000 after buying an additional 607,288 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domtar by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,123,000 after buying an additional 499,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Domtar by 1,984.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 395,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 376,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Domtar by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,205,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after buying an additional 349,987 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UFS opened at $30.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 193.63 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.34. Domtar Co. has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $40.05.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 0.21%. Domtar’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Domtar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Domtar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Domtar from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. UFS upgraded Domtar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Domtar from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

