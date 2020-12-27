CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 61.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,872 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.05% of CAI International worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of CAI International by 496,864.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,029,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028,270 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAI International by 14.6% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 405,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 51,452 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAI International by 328.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 55,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 42,398 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CAI International during the third quarter worth about $1,136,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CAI International by 284.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 36,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAI International stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $547.28 million, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.78. CAI International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.33.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $79.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.80 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

In other CAI International news, VP Daniel James Hallahan sold 10,403 shares of CAI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $286,810.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,329.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

CAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on CAI International in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

