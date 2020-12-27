Burst (BURST) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.96 Million

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, Burst has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Burst coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Burst has a total market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $11,356.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Burst

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,111,899,550 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Burst can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars.

