Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $585.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to announce sales of $585.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $576.70 million and the highest is $595.70 million. Bruker posted sales of $599.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $511.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRKR shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.39.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $190,841.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $97,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,680,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bruker by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,079,000 after acquiring an additional 58,234 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bruker by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,278,000 after acquiring an additional 29,408 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in Bruker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 625,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,859,000 after acquiring an additional 18,025 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Bruker by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 604,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,019,000 after acquiring an additional 26,757 shares during the period. 66.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,609. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.00. Bruker has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

