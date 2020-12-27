Brokers Issue Forecasts for CarMax, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for CarMax in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia forecasts that the company will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s FY2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KMX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.87.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $92.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.28. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. CarMax has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $109.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,601,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,369,000 after buying an additional 138,564 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,107,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,115,000 after buying an additional 1,605,516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,470,000 after buying an additional 711,207 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,871,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,099,000 after buying an additional 313,956 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,737,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,602,000 after buying an additional 16,690 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.