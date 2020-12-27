Brokerages Set Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Price Target at $8.17

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

TGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist raised shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

TGI traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 467,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,548. The company has a market cap of $646.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.61. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $26.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.11. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 2,931.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 2,588.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 67.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 70.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the third quarter worth $174,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

