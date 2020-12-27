Brokerages Set The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) PT at $129.00

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on THG. ValuEngine raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $42,673,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 672.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 306,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,583,000 after purchasing an additional 267,055 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 918,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,568,000 after purchasing an additional 264,824 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 529.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 118,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 631,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,862,000 after purchasing an additional 115,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THG traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $116.08. 40,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,436. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.86 and a 200 day moving average of $103.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.22. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

