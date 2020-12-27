Brokerages Set Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) PT at $229.77

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $229.29.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,960,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,398. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $81.30 and a 12-month high of $253.00. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.46 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 11.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.26.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $161,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,221,689.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,189.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,610 shares of company stock worth $13,438,806 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,576 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

