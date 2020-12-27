Brokerages Set Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Target Price at $39.50

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

In other news, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $1,294,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 182,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,866,384.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,250 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $371,295.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 158,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,414.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,035,655 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 8,020,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,260,000 after acquiring an additional 143,050 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Sealed Air by 25.1% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,833,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,946,000 after purchasing an additional 770,415 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Sealed Air by 118.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,572 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth approximately $52,926,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 8.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,216,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,209,000 after purchasing an additional 93,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.10. 252,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,537. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.45. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $46.33.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Equities analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

