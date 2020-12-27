Brokerages Set Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Target Price at $73.00

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

NVZMY stock opened at $57.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.47. Novozymes A/S has a 1-year low of $37.99 and a 1-year high of $66.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average is $59.75.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.