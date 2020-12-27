Brokerages Set KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Price Target at $32.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KALV shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.16. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.29.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.91% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. Equities research analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, Director Albert Cha bought 115,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $1,994,426.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $87,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,698.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,111 shares of company stock worth $543,028. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 208.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.