Brokerages Set J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) (LON:JDW) Target Price at GBX 1,036

J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) (LON:JDW) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,036 ($13.54).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) news, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin sold 431,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,166 ($15.23), for a total transaction of £5,031,290 ($6,573,412.59). Also, insider Su Cacioppo sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 774 ($10.11), for a total value of £28,359.36 ($37,051.69).

LON JDW traded up GBX 50 ($0.65) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,152 ($15.05). 162,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,701. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,083.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 981.62. J D Wetherspoon plc has a one year low of GBX 492 ($6.43) and a one year high of GBX 1,695.09 ($22.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58.

J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

