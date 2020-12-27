Brokerages Set IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Target Price at $21.38

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on IBEX in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on IBEX from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist began coverage on IBEX in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

IBEX opened at $20.08 on Thursday. IBEX has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $22.79. The firm has a market cap of $369.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.02.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $108.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IBEX will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in IBEX in the third quarter valued at about $8,502,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in IBEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,974,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,231,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,317,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,845,000. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

