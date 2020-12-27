Brokerages Set Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) PT at $81.22

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.22.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FBHS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Truist upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $8,678,722.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,700 shares of company stock worth $8,993,550 over the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FBHS traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.07. The stock had a trading volume of 179,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,230. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $92.59.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

