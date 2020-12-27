Brokerages Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Target Price at $36.99

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.99.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

GOOS stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $30.85. The company had a trading volume of 427,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,555. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.78.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $194.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 250.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 38,149 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 244.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

