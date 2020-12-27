Brokerages Set Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Price Target at $8.00

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on AROC shares. Capital One Financial cut Archrock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

NYSE:AROC opened at $8.75 on Thursday. Archrock has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $10.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.05 and a beta of 2.77.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $205.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Archrock will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,462.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 88.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,976 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the third quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 138.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 40.9% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,869 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 84.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

