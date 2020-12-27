Brokerages Expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.97 Million

Brokerages expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report sales of $316.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $321.94 million. RingCentral posted sales of $252.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.77.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.09, for a total value of $269,747.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 168,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,971,069.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.11, for a total transaction of $149,034.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,529 shares of company stock worth $76,746,331 over the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 693.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,097,000 after acquiring an additional 364,681 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,739,000 after acquiring an additional 235,271 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,676,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,105,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,402,116,000 after acquiring an additional 163,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNG traded up $2.73 on Thursday, reaching $398.51. 230,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,294. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.57 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $324.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.53. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $134.85 and a fifty-two week high of $405.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

