Brokerages Expect Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Qumu’s earnings. Qumu reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Qumu will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Qumu.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Qumu had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 73.98%. The business had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

QUMU opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. Qumu has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $103.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Qumu during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qumu during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Qumu during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qumu during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qumu during the third quarter worth approximately $923,000. Institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

