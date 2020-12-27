Brokerages Expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.03. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.34. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 million.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of OPNT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.25. 16,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,917. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

