Brokerages Expect Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Brokerages expect that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Helius Medical Technologies’ earnings. Helius Medical Technologies posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helius Medical Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.33) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Helius Medical Technologies.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 328.07% and a negative net margin of 2,716.85%.

Shares of HSDT stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), a medical device in Canada for the treatment of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury.

