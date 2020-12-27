Brokerages Anticipate TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to post $7.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.58 million. TransAct Technologies posted sales of $11.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year sales of $30.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.41 million to $30.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $41.76 million, with estimates ranging from $40.72 million to $42.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TransAct Technologies.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TACT shares. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 43.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 129,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 513,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 59,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TACT traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.37. 11,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.76 million, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 2.25. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $11.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.64.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAct Technologies (TACT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.