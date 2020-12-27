Brokerages Anticipate Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.78 Million

Analysts expect that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will post $130.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $129.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $131.97 million. Switch reported sales of $120.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full year sales of $514.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $512.80 million to $515.76 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $570.04 million, with estimates ranging from $562.40 million to $577.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Switch.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $128.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SWCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 682,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,088,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 682,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,612,424.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Switch by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Switch by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 47,454 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Switch by 1,381.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Switch by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.32 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. Switch has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Switch (SWCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.