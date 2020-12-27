Brokerages Anticipate O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. O-I Glass reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised O-I Glass from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

NYSE:OI opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.73.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 62.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,058,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,796,000 after purchasing an additional 788,293 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at $2,060,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 32.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 132,740 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 11.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,276,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after buying an additional 130,009 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 15.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 723,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after buying an additional 99,482 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

