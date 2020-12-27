Brokerages Anticipate Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to Post $2.85 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to announce $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00. Mohawk Industries posted earnings per share of $2.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year earnings of $8.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.68 to $10.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mohawk Industries.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $1.12. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.14.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 56,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $7,185,485.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $266,240.00. Insiders sold a total of 68,256 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,354 over the last ninety days. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 492.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 210.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 41.5% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth $70,000. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MHK opened at $138.72 on Friday. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $56.62 and a one year high of $144.37. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.47.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mohawk Industries (MHK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.