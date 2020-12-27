Brokerages Anticipate Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) will post sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the lowest is $1.14 billion. Leggett & Platt posted sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year sales of $4.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LEG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

NYSE:LEG traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.48. 568,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.38. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $51.76. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $393,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 53.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 48.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 507.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

