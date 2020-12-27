Brokerages Anticipate Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported earnings per share of $2.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $8.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $646.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBRL. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CL King upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.78.

NASDAQ:CBRL traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,354. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 1.40. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $170.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.81 and its 200-day moving average is $121.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 51.9% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 915,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,982,000 after acquiring an additional 312,707 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 253.0% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 267,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,675,000 after acquiring an additional 191,762 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 24.2% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 336,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,595,000 after acquiring an additional 65,641 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at about $6,032,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at about $5,694,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.