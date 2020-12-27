Brokerages Anticipate B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $525.63 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will report sales of $525.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $531.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $518.00 million. B&G Foods reported sales of $470.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.17 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Shares of BGS traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.49. The company had a trading volume of 688,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,484. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.51. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 694.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

