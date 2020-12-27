Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 63.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,811 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 122.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

BHF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.54. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $48.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 5.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

