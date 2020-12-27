BoutsPro (BOUTS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $91,614.00

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 220.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, BoutsPro has traded 63.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BoutsPro has a total market capitalization of $58,985.54 and $91,614.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoutsPro token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00041656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.15 or 0.00284650 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00030830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00014889 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

BoutsPro is a token. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here

BoutsPro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

