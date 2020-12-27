Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,931,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,422,000 after purchasing an additional 98,979 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 15.4% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 908,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,288,000 after purchasing an additional 121,425 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.3% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 544,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,974,000 after purchasing an additional 27,607 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 413,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,439,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPAY. Citigroup increased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.94.

In other news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 19,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $904,407.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,125 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,661.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $219,507.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,982. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

