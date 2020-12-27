Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $304.01 Million

Analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will post $304.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $307.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $297.30 million. Boot Barn posted sales of $284.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year sales of $845.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $832.30 million to $859.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $951.65 million, with estimates ranging from $915.50 million to $984.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boot Barn.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.22 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boot Barn from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. 140166 upgraded Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Boot Barn from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $109,751.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1,580.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,996.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOOT stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.48. 240,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,432. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.62.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.