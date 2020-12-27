Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.32

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.39. Bombardier shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 1,908,272 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BDRBF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bombardier from $0.40 to $0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on Bombardier from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Bombardier from $0.56 to $0.43 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Bombardier from $0.35 to $0.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.49.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

