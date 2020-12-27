BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (ZEB.TO) (TSE:ZEB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (ZEB.TO) (TSE:ZEB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.

ZEB stock opened at C$29.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$28.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.83. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$18.11 and a 1-year high of C$30.25.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (ZEB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (ZEB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.