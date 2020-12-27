BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (ZWU.TO) (TSE:ZWU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (ZWU.TO) (TSE:ZWU) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.

TSE ZWU opened at C$12.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.00. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of C$9.11 and a 1-year high of C$14.78.

