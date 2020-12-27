Bloomsbury Publishing plc (BMY.L) (LON:BMY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $222.76

Bloomsbury Publishing plc (BMY.L) (LON:BMY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $222.76 and traded as high as $296.90. Bloomsbury Publishing plc (BMY.L) shares last traded at $292.00, with a volume of 58,881 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £238.30 million and a P/E ratio of 19.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 263.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 222.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a dividend of GBX 1.28 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. Bloomsbury Publishing plc (BMY.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 20.13%.

Bloomsbury Publishing plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

