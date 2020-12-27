BlackRock Inc. Sells 4,196 Shares of Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 391,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Envela were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Envela in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Envela in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Envela in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Envela in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Envela in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Shares of Envela stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. Envela Co. has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $6.20.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.81 million during the quarter.

About Envela

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

