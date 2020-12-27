BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,106,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529,997 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.61% of Zosano Pharma worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 437.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 120,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 97,838 shares in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZSAN opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.98. Zosano Pharma Co. has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zosano Pharma Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Zosano Pharma from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zosano Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Zosano Pharma from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.75.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its intracutaneous microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

